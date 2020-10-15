Fauci calls for some Americans to ‘bite that bullet’ and avoid Thanksgiving gatherings

Americans may need to avoid holding Thanksgiving gatherings to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday.

Speaking on “CBS Evening News,” the nation’s top infectious disease expert warned “you may have to bite that bullet and sacrifice that social gathering.”

“That is unfortunately a risk, when you have people coming from out of town, gathering together in an indoor setting,” Fauci said. “It is unfortunate, because that’s such a sacred part of American tradition — the family gathering around Thanksgiving. But that is a risk.”

Fauci said his three children will not be coming to his home for the holiday because of their concern for their 79-year-old father, who has a higher risk for the virus because of his age.

But safe Thanksgiving celebrations could be held, Fauci continued, if people have been recently tested for the coronavirus or are living a lifestyle with “very little interaction with others.”

“When you’re talking about relatives that are getting on a plane, being exposed at an airport, being exposed on a plane, then walk in the door and say, ‘Happy Thanksgiving,’ that you have to be careful about,” Fauci said.

His comments came after Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, attributed an increase in COVID-19 cases in America to “small household gatherings.”

He said that should serve as a warning for upcoming holidays.

“And particularly with Thanksgiving coming up, we think it’s really important to stress the vigilance of these continued mitigation steps in the household setting,” Redfield said on a call with governors, according to CNN.

The CDC previously recommended having virtual gatherings or delivering meals to loved ones as ways to protect against the coronavirus during the holiday, McClatchy News reported.

It further said indoor celebrations with non-household members should be avoided altogether, while outdoor meals pose a “moderate risk.”

Some Thanksgiving traditions are already being modified. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will go virtual along a one-block stretch of New York City, the Associated Press reported. Several major retailers and mall chains will also not hold Black Friday shopping.