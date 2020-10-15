‘This is not moving in the right direction.’ 1,260 new KY COVID cases and 20 deaths.

With a record number of coronavirus hospitalizations, back-to-back days of more than 1,200 cases, a positivity rate that’s creeping back up and colder weather on the way, Gov. Andy Beshear told Kentuckians on Thursday to brace for a bleak fall and winter if something doesn’t change fast.

He announced 1,260 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 20 additional deaths, raising the state’s case total to 84,195. At least 1,296 people have died.

“It’s time to realize this is getting worse, not better,” Beshear said from inside the governor’s mansion, where he continues to quarantine after he and his family were exposed to a member of their security detail last weekend who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

If more Kentuckians don’t wear masks and practice social distancing, “we’re going to have a lot more days like this,” he said. “We keep reiterating that we gotta do better. This is not moving in the right direction, and it’s up to us to stop these increases in cases.”

With 32,643 new tests announced Thursday, Kentucky’s official positivity rate is up to 4.94 percent, the highest in about a month, Beshear said. A rate of 6 percent or higher would trigger further action by the state to slow the spread of the virus, Beshear has previously said.

While Fayette and Jefferson counties remain in the “orange zone,” community spread is escalating in more rural parts of the state, particularly in Western Kentucky, where 11 counties reported double-digit cases on Thursday, Beshear said.

According to the state’s color-coded incidence rate map, roughly half of the 32 counties currently in the “red zone” are clustered in western Kentucky, meaning there are upwards of 25 cases per 100,000 people. Beshear said his office has been in contact with local officials in those counties about “what to do in those problem areas.” But many say they’re getting push back from community members when they try enforcing the state’s mask-wearing mandate.

“People refuse. Sometimes they laugh at them. Sometimes they yell at them,” Beshear said. “It’s time for better compliance.”

The number of Kentucky counties with a coronavirus incidence rate of more than 25 per 100,000 continues to grow. This map shows the incidence rates for Oct. 15, 2020. Kentucky Department for Public Health

A record number of people are hospitalized with the virus — 738 — and 192 are in intensive care, which is an increase of seven from Wednesday. Ninety-two people are on ventilators.

In K-12 schools over the last 14 days, 532 students and 271 staff have contracted the virus, according to data reported by Kentucky schools. Another 321 students and 54 staff entered quarantine Wednesday, bringing the weekly totals to 1,559 and 277, respectively.

At colleges and universities, another 27 students and one staff member have tested positive, according to the Department of Public Health. Close to 500 college-age students are considered actively positive.

There are 55 new cases of the virus among nursing home residents and 56 new cases among nursing home staff. At least 867 residents currently have the virus, as do 587 staff.