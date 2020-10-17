Kentucky releases draft of plan for distributing coronavirus vaccine

A vaccine for COVID-19 could be available to some Kentuckians later this year or early next year, the Kentucky Department for Public Health says, and the state on Friday released a draft plan for distributing it.

Certain health care workers and first responders would be prioritized for receiving the vaccine first, according to the 49-page plan, which was filed Friday with the CDC.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense could deliver a first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine to Kentucky by late this year or early 2021, according to a news release from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

“The federal government provided a detailed plan for how states should distribute the vaccine, once all safety trials are completed, and the commonwealth’s plan closely mimics their recommendation,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in the release.

The plan is subject to review by federal officials and addresses how the vaccine will be distributed and administered, as well as plans for safety monitoring and data tracking.

“The first phase of the plan will help ensure those most at risk – certain health care workers and first responders – have access to the vaccination,” Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, said in a news release. “The plan will accommodate vaccinating these essential workers in every county across the commonwealth.”

Stack said the “phased approach” to distributing the vaccine is necessary because supplies will be limited at first.

“As supplies of the vaccine rise, all Kentuckians are expected to have access,” Stack said.

He said it will likely take at least a year to provide the vaccine to everyone who wants it.

In the meantime, health officials are encouraging people to continue wearing masks, practice social distancing, wash their hands frequently and keep up-to-date on other vaccines, including the flu vaccine.

“For months, it’s been necessary to remind Kentuckians that there is no cure for COVID-19 and that no vaccine exists,” Stack said in the release. “It’s gratifying to have gotten to this point, to be in the position of saying that soon, the vaccine will be available to some, and that it’s on its way to every resident of our commonwealth who wishes to take it.”