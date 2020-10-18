‘We must do better.’ Kentucky reports 812 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, five deaths

Kentucky reported 812 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and five new deaths from the illness.

The newly reported cases bring the state’s total to 87,607 since the outbreak began, according to the office of Gov. Andy Beshear.

“Once again, we are seeing our case numbers growing instead of shrinking and we must do better,” Beshear said in Sunday’s release. “All of the things that we want to do, like fully reengaging our economy and getting our children back to in-person instruction, is dependent on everyone taking this virus a lot more seriously. Mask up, maintain social distance, wash your hands frequently, keep gatherings to no more than 10 people and avoid traveling to virus hotspots. We can get where we need to be but only together as Team Kentucky.”

The deaths reported Sunday included a 73-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 76-year-old man from Boyd County, a 67-year-old man from Greenup County, a 91-year-old woman from Lincoln County and a 91-year-old woman from Marion County, according to Beshear’s office.

“We are in a once-in-a-century global pandemic. Lives are continuing to be affected and lives are being lost to this virus,” Kentucky public health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said in the release. “Each Kentuckian has to do their part to limit the spread: socially distance, wear masks and practice good hand hygiene.”

Some information, like positivity rate, is unavailable on Sundays due to limited reporting.