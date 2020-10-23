Lexington tops 100 new COVID-19 cases on consecutive days for first time in a month

Lexington reported 112 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning, which was the first time more than 100 cases were reported on consecutive days since Sept. 11-12.

The city’s case count has trended back upward after briefly leveling off in the 60s and 70s. This week is on track to be the third straight week in which the number of new cases has increased. There were 118 new infections reported Thursday.

Until Thursday, the city hasn’t been experiencing the same sustained growth in cases that the state has reported with few exceptions. Gov. Andy Beshear again reported new COVID-19 cases topped 1,000 Thursday. There were 1,330 new infections.

The city’s current rolling seven-day average actually dropped to 83.4 because the 133 new cases reported on Oct. 16 fell out of the calculations.

A spokesman for the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department said Thursday that Lexington was “likely exiting” its COVID-19 plateau.

There was one new death reported, pushing the city’s total back to 91 deaths. Lexington had previously reported 91 deaths, but one October death was determined to be unrelated to COVID-19, so it was removed from the count.

There were also 10 new hospitalizations reported. Since the pandemic first reached Lexington in March, the city has reported 10,306 cases, 91 deaths and 628 hospitalizations.