Beshear officially out of COVID-19 quarantine: ‘We are very blessed.’

Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday morning that he was officially out of quarantine after following the advice of the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

“We have tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times, which I contribute to the fact we were wearing masks at the time of contact. Thank you to all who have sent supportive messages. We are very blessed,” he posted on Facebook Saturday.

Since being exposed to a member of their security detail who later tested positive, the governor and his family have tested negative four times, the Herald-Leader reported Friday.

Beshear attributed the negative diagnoses to the fact that he and his security guard both wore masks while riding in the same car. Beshear was sitting in the passenger seat while his security guard with COVID-19 was driving.

“I was wearing a mask. He was wearing a mask,” he has said. “That shows you that it works.”

This article will be updated.