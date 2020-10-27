Kentucky Horse Park hosting events despite COVID. What that means for cyclists, walkers.

The Kentucky Horse Park has reopened to equine events including the National Horse Show — which is the first event during the pandemic inside Alltech Arena — and that has affected public access to certain areas.

The 1,200-acre park was open throughout the spring to visitors, even when events were canceled, said spokeswoman Kerry Howe. But once events restarted this summer, she said, “we definitely had to put in the restrictions.”

When state parks were allowed to reopen in June, the park began trying to restart horse events.

But as the first outdoor events returned June 17, they had to meet strict U.S. Equestrian guidelines, Howe said. And that means no spectators in the area.

Everyone in the event area has to be temperature checked and wear armbands and a mask, unless they are on a horse, she said.

That means no runners or cyclists can be allowed in parts of the park that previously have been popular routes.

The Kentucky Horse Park is on the Legacy Trail, but with the pandemic and equine events returning, the park has to restrict access to parts of the park around show areas, including the Alltech Arena where the National Horse Show is taking place. Photo provided

The National Horse Show began Oct. 23 and runs through Nov. 1 with hundreds of horses and riders; no spectators are allowed inside the arena.

Signs have been going up around the park to let people know of the changes.

Howe said that the park also needed to address a problem that existed before COVID of high-speed cyclists riding through the show areas and startling horses.

“So, with those accidents almost happening, we’ve had to change the route for cyclists,” Howe said.

Signs are posted on routes where cyclists, walkers and golf carts are allowed around the Horse Park’s campground, lake and front gate to the connection to the Legacy Trail, which does not permit golf carts.

There are still several paths open to bikes, walkers and even golf carts at the Kentucky Horse Park but areas near show arenas, including the Alltech Arena, are off limits. Photo provided

The restrictions apparently have startled some park visitors, who have been confronted by the park’s mounted police.

Pat Collins, who walks and rides his bike at the park regularly, was surprised when signs began going up in early summer closing off much of the park.

“During events, I understand it,” Collins said. “Riding around the cross-country course is so picturesque and so serene.”

And it is usually empty even now, he said.

“The whole area up by the barns is closed off,” he said. “They do allow fishing by the Rolex Stadium but they aren’t allowing people any further. Campground people used to go out there but now they have concrete barricades up to stop them. ... And there are signs up everywhere saying, ‘no trespassing.’”

He said that as people have flocked to other parks in Lexington, he’s been dismayed to see so much of the Horse Park closed off.

“Before, you could ride your bike anywhere, but now you can’t ride freely,” he said. “It’s disappointing that it’s off limits.”

Howe said that no tickets have been written and most people have been understanding and cooperative once the situation has been explained.

“Everybody’s just trying to make safe decisions,” she said.