Kentucky COVID-19 surge expands: 1,786 new cases and 18 deaths. Positivity nears 6%.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,786 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Tuesday, continuing a troubling surge of the coronavirus as the total number of cases climbed to 99,637.

Tuesday’s daily total is the second highest number of cases announced in a single day of the pandemic.

“We all have a lot of work to do,” Beshear said. “You’ve got a job to do, just like I do. And that job is to do what it takes to defeat COVID-19, to cut down on your contacts.”

Beshear also announced 18 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,428 and making October the deadliest month in the pandemic, with 254 deaths.

“They’re people,” Beshear said. “By now, you either know one of them or you know somebody who lost someone.”

More deaths are expected to come as the state has seen record numbers of people in the hospital with the virus. On Tuesday, Beshear announced 913 Kentuckians are in the hospital, 233 of whom are in intensive care. The positivity rate edged closer to 6%, at 5.97 percent.

On Monday, Beshear recommended that counties with an incidence rate in the “red zone,” which is more than 25 cases per 100,000 people over the previous 7 days, take new steps to contain the virus.

The number of Kentucky counties with “critical” spread of COVID-19 continues to grow as of Oct. 27, 2020. Kentucky Department for Public Health

If a county is in the red zone on Thursday evening, local leaders, schools and businesses should plan to implement restrictions for at least one week starting the following Monday. He asked local leaders and business owners to postpone or reschedule public or private events; he asked businesses to allow any employee who can to work from home; he said all non-critical government offices should move temporarily to telework; and he asked community members to reduce in-person shopping and avoid gathering in groups of any size. He has previously asked schools to move to virtual-learning only.

“Schools are going to do their part, government should be doing their part, our employers should be doing their part,” Beshear said. “It brings all of it together in a way where we can have the most effective response.”

In K-12 schools, there were 165 new cases among students and 93 new cases among staff reported Monday. Another 1,514 students and 210 staff are in quarantine.