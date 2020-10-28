Fayette County reports third-highest day of new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported Wednesday that the city saw its third-highest jump in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Lexington has reported 10,787 cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the outbreak, including 135 new cases on Tuesday, according to the health department. The city has also had a total of 94 people die of the illness since the outbreak began.

The two days with more new cases were Sept. 10 and 11, according to the health department.

As of Tuesday, 9,331 people had recovered from COVID-19 in Lexington, according to city data. In total, 659 people in Lexington have been hospitalized with the illness since March. Since Friday, 26 people have been hospitalized.

This story will be updated.

