Kroger becomes first US retailer to start rolling out COVID-19 rapid antibody tests

Kroger announced Wednesday it will soon begin offering COVID-19 rapid antibody testing at all of its pharmacies — starting now in two states.

The Cincinnati-based supermarket chain becomes the first retailer in the United States to offer the testing, with most results coming in 15 minutes, according to a news release.

The tests are available to Kroger customers for $25 and currently offered in California and Michigan locations, Kroger announced. It plans to release the rapid tests to all Kroger pharmacies and clinics by the end of November.

Authorized by the Food & Drug Administration, the tests are conducted by a health professional “using a fingerstick blood sample,” Kroger said.

People who currently do not have COVID-19 symptoms but believe they were previously infected are eligible for the test, according to Kroger.

“Making rapid antibody testing available across our family of pharmacies will not only provide an affordable and convenient testing solution for individuals who want to understand if they have previously been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, but also help clinicians understand the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and potential public health strategies for fighting the disease,” Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health, said in a news release.

But, as Kroger cautioned in the release, “research is still underway to determine how long antibodies are present following infection and if the presence of antibodies provides protective immunity. Regardless of the testing result, all patients should continue to practice FDA-recommended safety guidelines, including social distancing and wearing masks.”

Kroger previously announced in August it would offer testing for COVID-19 at all of its clinic locations. It also provides employees with at-home COVID-19 testing.