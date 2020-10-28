Kentucky coronavirus cases top 100,000. Positivity rate above 6%. 1,864 new cases.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,864 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Wednesday, continuing a statewide escalation of the virus and pushing the total number of confirmed cases above 100,000, to 101,494.

Beshear said more than half — 64 — of Kentucky’s counties have severe enough community spread of the virus to be labeled in the “red zone,” according to the state Department for Public Health’s color-coded incidence rate map. Forty-seven counties are orange and nine are yellow.

“That shows you that we have significant spread across Kentucky,” Beshear said. “And we need . . . everybody doing their part to bring those levels down.”

Sixty-four of Kentucky’s 120 counties had critical spread of COVID-19 on Oct. 28, 2020. Kentucky Department for Public Health

He also announced 14 additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday. The positivity rate is 6.07 percent, which is the first time it has risen above 6 percent since August 8.

Record numbers of people with the virus will only serve to increase the number of people hospitalized with the virus. On Wednesday, Beshear said 927 are in the hospital — 14 more than on Tuesday — 235 are in intensive care and 110 are on ventilators.

Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, said the restrictions Kentucky has already enacted are enough to successfully control spread of the virus. The problem is, not enough people are following them.

“There are plenty of guidance and mandates in place, the problem is people have to follow them,” he said. “When everybody tries to flaunt the rules, they don’t work, more disease spreads, and ultimately disease will drive behavior.”

This story will be updated.