1,821 new Kentucky COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths. Restrictions urged in 68 counties.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,821 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Thursday, continuing the state’s rapid escalation and bringing the total number of cases to 103,305.

Thursday’s daily total is the third-highest single-day increase of new infections, he said. Wednesday brought the second-highest daily increase, with 1,864, and Tuesday’s total of 1,786 was the fourth-highest.

“This is a type of outbreak where we can’t deny our way out of it,” Beshear said. “We can’t rationalize our way out of it. We can’t try to find excuses for not following the guidance. It is that present.”

He also announced 19 additional deaths attributable to the virus, raising the death toll at 1,461.

The positivity rate is hovering at 6.04 percent, and a record 969 people are hospitalized with the virus — 42 more people than were hospitalized Wednesday. Of those, 234 are in intensive care and 120 are on ventilators — an increase of 10 in the last day.

In nursing homes, there are 71 new infections among residents and 42 among nursing home staff, bringing the total number of active infections in long-term care facilities to 1,571.

In K-12 schools Wednesday, another 89 students and 32 staff tested positive, according to the school coronavirus dashboard, updated each day by individual districts. So far this week, 3,134 students are quarantining because of exposure, 734 of whom began quarantining in the last day. At least 451 staff are quarantined.

Kentucky has 120 counties and 68 are in the “red zone,” including Fayette, Jessamine and Scott counties, according to the state health department’s color-coded map. Next week, school districts in those counties should temporarily move to virtual learning, only; employees should work remotely when possible; residents should only venture into public for critical needs; and group gatherings or events of any kind should be postponed.

“If you are in one of those 68 counties, and most Kentuckians are, we need you to reduce your contacts as much as possible Monday through Sunday of next week,” Beshear said. “Don’t go out unless you have to,” try to do curbside shopping rather than in-person, and avoid gathering with other people, because “it’s unsafe right now.”

In Kentucky, 68 counties had critical spread of COVID-19 on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, and were urged to implement more restrictions to slow the virus the following week. Kentucky Department for Public Health

Halloween guidance

The latest coronavirus surge will undoubtedly crimp how Kentuckians choose to participate in Halloween this weekend. Beshear reiterated his call for families to Trick or Treat safely. That means only do so in your own neighborhood with your own family; practice social distancing; wear a mask under your costume mask; and for people providing candy, avoid hand-to-hand contact with Trick or Treaters, instead leaving individually wrapped candy on a table in the porch or driveway.

“If families follow this guidance, we think that Trick or Treating can be safe. If you don’t, it is not,” Beshear said. There is no safe way for adults to go to Halloween parties, he said, which is why they should be avoided entirely.

