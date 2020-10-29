Lexington enters ‘red zone’ with sixth-highest day of new COVID-19 cases

After the sixth highest day of new COVID-19 cases, Fayette County has returned to the state’s “red zone,” indicating a high incidence rate, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

There were 130 new cases reported in Lexington on Tuesday, bringing the city’s total since the outbreak began to 10,917, according to the health department. One new death was also reported on Tuesday, bringing Fayette County to 95 deaths attributed to the illness since the outbreak began.

On Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced new recommendations for counties in the “red zone,” including asking local leaders and businesses to postpone events, reducing shopping trips and gatherings and working remotely when possible.

The health department reminds people to wash their hands often, avoid close contact with others, wear a mask and stay home if symptoms are present.

This story will be updated.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.