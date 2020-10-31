Kentucky reports second highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases, nine new deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear reported Saturday 1,986 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, the second highest number of new daily cases of the virus since the pandemic began last March and the highest ever reported in the state on a Saturday.

Beshear, in a news release, reported nine new deaths, bringing the total death toll in the state for the virus to 1,485. He also said the state’s positivity rate (the number of positive cases divided by the total number of people tested) was at 6.10 percent.

“This is now the single largest week of new COVID-19 cases by almost a thousand and we still have one day to go. We need your help,” said Beshear.

Kentucky deaths attributed to the virus Saturday include a 77-year-old man from Pike County; a 76-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 61-year-old man from Lee County; a 71-year-old woman from Montgomery County; a 76-year-old woman from Fayette County; a 90-year-old man from Henderson County; a 95-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 54-year-old woman from Daviess County; and a 69-year-old man from Lewis County.

The highest number of new cases ever reported in Kentucky was 2,398 on Oct. 7, but that included a backlog of cases from Fayette County.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Beshear, as of 4 p.m. Saturday, reported 964 persons with the virus hospitalized, 236 in intensive care and 117 on ventilators.

More Kentuckians tested positive for the virus in October than in any month so far of the pandemic: 38,379. A total of 584,767 people in the state were tested in the month and 311 deaths were reported. The positivity rate for October was 6.56 percent.

While more people were tested in October than any other month in the pandemic, the total number of cases increased significantly and there was a 6.56 percent positivity rate over the course of the month, an increase from September. There were also a record 311 deaths in October, 70 more deaths than the previous high in September.

Top counties with the most positive cases Saturday were Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Bell and Warren.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The governor urged trick-or-treaters Saturday night on Halloween to be safe and to follow the red zone recommendations he announced earlier in the week “so the entire community can come together to better protect those around you.”

More than half of Kentucky’s 120 counties are listed in the red zone, reporting cases of at least 25 persons per 100,000 residents.

He recommended Kentuckians celebrate Halloween in their own neighborhoods, staying six feet apart from people outside of their households, wearing face coverings not counting Halloween mask and frequently using hand sanitizer or washing their hands.

He said candy should be provided in individually wrapped bags placed on a porch, driveway or table.

Dr. Steven Stack, state public health commissioner, said “Please enjoy this full-moon evening, when we get an extra hour due to the shift away from daylight-saving time. If you choose to go out, avoid crowds,”

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.