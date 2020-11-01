As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Kentucky again reports highest week of new cases

With 1,423 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, Kentucky marked most new cases in a week since the outbreak began, according to the office of Gov. Andy Beshear.

Four new deaths attributed to the illness were also reported. As of Sunday, there were 994 people in hospitals in Kentucky because of COVID-19, with 250 in intensive care units and 136 on ventilators, according to Beshear’s office.

“If you’re not alarmed by these record numbers of COVID-19 cases, you should be,” Beshear said. “I know we’re tired, but if we do not get the spread of this disease under control, we risk a darker, more deadly period this winter than we ever experienced in the spring.”

The positivity rate reported Sunday was 6.14 percent, and the counties with the most new cases were Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Johnson and McCracken counties, according to Beshear’s office.

The deaths reported Sunday were a 72-year-old man from Bullitt County, a 64-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 74-year-old man from Jessamine County and a 64-year-old woman from Madison County.

Beshear’s office encouraged counties in the “red zone” to follow recommendations set out by his office to help slow the spread of the illness. The recommendations include avoiding gatherings of any size, limiting non-essential outings and getting take-out instead of dining in restaurants.

Public health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said in Sunday’s announcement that indicators are showing that Kentucky is in a “critical situation” and that the spread of the illness is accelerating at a dangerous pace.

Stack also pointed out that several of the counties that entered the “red zone” during the week also reported flu cases.

“Having multiple viruses actively circulating at the same time makes the situation even more difficult, but we have effective defenses that work for these and other viruses,” Stack said. “Avoid gatherings. If you’re around people, remain at least six feet apart from those not in your household. Wear a face mask. Wash your hands thoroughly. Avoid touching your eyes and mouth. And, clean surfaces with sanitizing wipes or a chlorine bleach solution. It’s a highly effective killer of germs of all sorts.”