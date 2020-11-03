COVID surge continues in Lexington but there’s good news: No new deaths reported.

The COVID surge in Lexington continues, with 125 new cases reported but so far no new deaths in November.

The announcement came as voters, wearing masks, headed to polling places across the city for the general election.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, which is closed for the election, reported that as of 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 3 there have been 11,555 documented cases in the city.

There have been 99 deaths reported in Lexington since the pandemic first hit in March.

There were five more hospitalizations reported since yesterday, according to the health department data, which says that 689 have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

The daily count of new cases puts November on track to continue the fall surge in coronavirus cases. October was the second-highest month for cases in Lexington, with 2,736. It was topped only by September, which had 2,804.

The health department continues to remind people to wash hands frequently, wear face masks in public and to keep six feet away from strangers to reduce transmission of the coronavirus.

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky had 1,032 new cases and that five of the last seven days had brought record-setting numbers of new cases.

“This is getting increasingly more and more dangerous,” Beshear said in a virtual news conference Monday.

Beshear reported three more deaths on Monday, bringing Kentucky’s total to 1,492.

The governor will update Kentuckians on the pandemic later Tuesday.