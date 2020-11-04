Lexington reports its 100th COVID-19 death. City has 117 new coronavirus cases

One hundred Lexington residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

The city’s 100th death was reported Wednesday morning. There were also 117 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the health department Wednesday. The city’s rolling 7-day average was 126.4 as of Wednesday morning, which was one of its highest points since the pandemic first reached Lexington in early March.

The city’s 100 deaths have primarily occurred in older populations. Sixty-three deaths have occurred in residents 75 or older and 23 deaths have occurred in residents between the ages of 65 and 74. Coronavirus had killed one person under the age of 35 in Lexington as of Wednesday morning.

Nursing home residents have also been prevalent in Lexington’s COVID-19 deaths. Fifty-seven of the 100 deaths have been nursing home residents.

Black Lexington residents have accounted for more than one-fourth of COVID-19 deaths despite making up just 14.4 percent of the city’s population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

