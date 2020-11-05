University of Kentucky, Baptist get COVID-19 vaccine trial; 2,000 volunteers wanted

The University of Kentucky and partner Baptist Health Lexington were selected to conduct a COVID-19 vaccine trial, the school announced Thursday.

UK and Baptist also partnered with Norton Healthcare for the trial. The vaccine study plans to enroll 2,000 local volunteers, according to UK.

The vaccine trial has entered phase 3, according to an announcement from UK. This phase of the study will help determine whether the vaccine works and how safe it is, according to UK. The drug would have had to go through a few prior phases to get to this point, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

Those interested in being a volunteer can find more information at stopcovidky.com.

“Volunteers from diverse groups are needed,” UK said on its website. The experimental vaccine doesn’t include the live virus, UK said.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The drug study, known as the “ENSEMBLE study,” is being conducted by Janssen Pharmaceutica, according to the study’s website. Participants in the study could be in the program for over two years, according to the study’s website.

Volunteers must be 18 or older, be in “good or stable health” and can’t have received a previous COVID-19 vaccine, according to the study’s website. The study team would contact participants it selects over the next eight to 10 weeks.