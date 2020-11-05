Lexington has more than 150 new COVID-19 cases. Contact tracers being ignored

As the number of new coronavirus cases in Fayette County continues to climb, more people are not cooperating with contact tracers tasked with tracking and preventing the highly contagious illness from spreading, Lexington health officials said.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 152 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning, the third-most the city has ever reported in a single day. There was one new death, pushing the city’s fatalities to 101. Lexington has had 11,824 total cases, 704 hospitalizations and 101 deaths.

Fayette County Health Commissioner Dr. Kraig Humbaugh said the health department is now monitoring 1,000 Lexington residents daily who have the virus and are in isolation. In addition, with 100-plus new cases a day, contact tracing has been stretched thin, he said.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing more reluctance among certain populations to cooperate and be truthful with us when we call,” Humbaugh said during Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton’s bi-weekly coronavirus update.

“We need people to be truthful with us about who they were around and when they became symptomatic and who might have had close contact with them,” Humbaugh said.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Humbaugh asked Gorton and members of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council on Wednesday to remind constituents that a key part of containing the virus and keeping new infections low is isolation and contact tracing.

“Please take our call or our text,” Humbaugh said. “For isolation and contract tracing to work, we have to have buy in from the public.”