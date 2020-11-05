Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Kentucky coronavirus surge: 2,318 new cases and 20 deaths. 80 counties in ‘red zone.’

Gov. Andy Beshear announced a troubling 2,318 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Thursday — a single-day record for new cases — and 20 additional deaths from the virus.

Kentucky has exceeded 2,000 daily cases only one other time and it was in October and included a substantial backlog of cases from Fayette County.

“There’s no backlog in this one,” Beshear said of Thursday’s increase, which raises the state’s case total to 115,277. At least 1,534 people have died.

The state has seen daily increases surpassing 1,000 for the last 10 days, and eight of those days had daily case totals exceeding 1,500. “Today, again, shows a concerning escalation that means we just need more out of everybody. Every other concerning number is going up,” Beshear said of hospitalizations, death and positivity rate.

The rate of positive tests, a seven-day average, is up to 6.5 percent. There are 1,102 people hospitalized, 291 of whom are in intensive care and 129 are on ventilators.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Eighty Kentucky counties are in the “red zone,” where spread is considered critical. Beshear pleaded with those communities to coordinate and take action to reduce spread.

“It’s dangerous out there,” Beshear said. “It’s dangerous to you personally. It’s dangerous to especially those most at risk for the virus.”

This story will be updated.

Profile Image of Alex Acquisto
Alex Acquisto
Alex Acquisto covers health and social services for the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com. She joined the newspaper in June 2019 as a corps member with Report for America, a national service program made possible in Kentucky with support from the Blue Grass Community Foundation. She’s from Owensboro, Ky., and previously worked at the Bangor Daily News and other newspapers in Maine. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service