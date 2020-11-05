Kentucky coronavirus surge: 2,318 new cases and 20 deaths. 80 counties in ‘red zone.’

Gov. Andy Beshear announced a troubling 2,318 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Thursday — a single-day record for new cases — and 20 additional deaths from the virus.

Kentucky has exceeded 2,000 daily cases only one other time and it was in October and included a substantial backlog of cases from Fayette County.

“There’s no backlog in this one,” Beshear said of Thursday’s increase, which raises the state’s case total to 115,277. At least 1,534 people have died.

The state has seen daily increases surpassing 1,000 for the last 10 days, and eight of those days had daily case totals exceeding 1,500. “Today, again, shows a concerning escalation that means we just need more out of everybody. Every other concerning number is going up,” Beshear said of hospitalizations, death and positivity rate.

The rate of positive tests, a seven-day average, is up to 6.5 percent. There are 1,102 people hospitalized, 291 of whom are in intensive care and 129 are on ventilators.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Eighty Kentucky counties are in the “red zone,” where spread is considered critical. Beshear pleaded with those communities to coordinate and take action to reduce spread.

“It’s dangerous out there,” Beshear said. “It’s dangerous to you personally. It’s dangerous to especially those most at risk for the virus.”

This story will be updated.