Lexington reports new 1-day record for COVID-19 cases. Total since March passes 12,000

Lexington reported 181 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning, setting a new record for the most coronavirus cases Lexington has had in a day.

The city’s total count surpassed 12,000, reaching 12,005. Lexington has also had 101 total deaths and 712 hospitalizations from COVID-19. The record number of new cases are from the same day in which Kentucky reported a new record for the whole state: 2,318. The county health department reports numbers for the previous day Monday through Saturday.

Two of Lexington’s highest single-day increases in COVID-19 cases have come in the first five days of November, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Among Friday’s new COVID-19 cases were 37 new cases among University of Kentucky students. That increase was one of the largest among UK students over the last several weeks.

Compliance on red zone recommendations is “hard to track”

Fayette County was one of 80 Kentucky counties in the state’s “red zone” for COVID-19 spread Thursday evening. The state’s red zone classification comes with recommendations to cut down on outings, gatherings and employees in workplaces from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office. The guidance is intended to help slow coronavirus spread.

If a county is in the red zone on Thursday evening, those recommendations are intended to be followed the proceeding week. But the guidelines aren’t mandates, and Beshear said Thursday it’s not easy to keep a record of how well counties are doing at following the advice.

“We’re doing more than hoping for the best, but again, with the volume, it’s hard to track,” Beshear said. “The way we mainly do it is through our local health departments.”

But it’s not easy for local health departments to keep tabs on compliance either, according to the Lexington health department.

“A large part of that is what people are doing in their personal lives, and we can’t enforce it, only suggest following guidelines,” health department spokesman Kevin Hall said.

Lexington’s incidence rate swelled to 49.1 as of Thursday, which is almost twice as high as the number required for a county to be in the red zone. The incidence rate is used by the state health department to classify the rate of COVID-19 spread.

The state calculates incidence rate by taking the total number of new cases in each county over the past seven days. That number is divided by seven to get a daily average, and then divided by the U.S. Census Bureau county population. That number is multiplied by 100,000 to get the incidence per 100,000 people, according to the state health department.