‘Rampant spread’ of COVID-19: Kentucky reports highest weekly case total yet

Kentucky’s coronavirus surge continues, with the state reporting the highest weekly COVID-19 case total so far: 12,421 cases in one week, up almost 500 cases from the week before.

Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday urged Kentuckians, especially those in the state’s 80 counties in the “red zone” to follow recommendations to reduce the spread and keep themselves and other safe.

“This virus is spreading in communities in every corner of the commonwealth, and everyone, from our businesses and schools to individuals, must do their part to stop the spread and save lives,” Beshear said in a news release. “Without each of us doing our part, the rampant spread will continue to take more Kentuckians. let’s come together as Team Kentucky to defeat this virus.”

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Beshear said, there were 1,177 new cases reported and four new deaths. Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the state in March, Kentucky has had 1,565 deaths.

The positivity rate continued to climb as well: it was at 7.24 percent on Sunday, he said. Currently, 1,102 people in Kentucky are hospitalized, including 279 in ICU and 148 on ventilators.

Fayette County, which does not report COVID case numbers on Sunday, was among the counties with the most positive cases, according to Beshear, along with Jefferson, Warren, Kenton and Boone.

All are in the critical red zone category with more than 25 cases per 100,000 people. On Thursday, the state reported that Fayette had 49.1 cases per 100K, Jefferson 41.3, Warren, 37.4, Kenton 33.4 and Boone 30.8.

As of Friday, there had been 101 deaths among Fayette County residents.

Reporting is limited on Sundays and more expansive COVID data will be reported on Monday.

The Kentuckians who were reported to have died on Sunday included two 92-year-old men and a 77-year old man, all from Hardin County, and a 76-year-old man from Marion County.

Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, urged Kentuckians to be vigilant about hand washing, mask wearing and social distancing now that coronavirus has become so widespread. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Dr. Steven Stack, the commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, urged everyone to avoid contact with others to reduce viral transmission, including avoiding social gatherings, to wear face masks and to wash hands thoroughly.

“Now is not the time to let your guard down,” Stack said in the news release. “We must maintain our vigilance.”