Lexington reports 2nd most COVID-19 cases in a single day

Lexington reported 183 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning, the second-most the city has ever reported in a single day.

The city’s total number of infections has increased to 12,651 since March. There have also been 102 total deaths.

The new cases followed Lexington’s biggest one-week surge yet. The city reported 1,038 cases from Nov. 2-8. The rolling seven-day average of cases during that time escalated to nearly 150. Lexington has reported four its five largest single-day case increases in the last two weeks, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

236 cases, Nov. 7

183 cases, Nov. 9

181 cases, Nov. 5

167 cases, Sept. 11

155 cases, Oct. 30

The Lexington health department has continued to ask residents to wear a cloth face covering, avoid close contact with others, wash their hands often and stay home if experiencing signs of illness.

Fayette County’s incidence rate surpassed 50 on Monday, according to the state Department for Public Health. That’s more than double the threshold for “critical” spread, based on the state’s incidence rate categories. The state uses incidence rate to classify the severity of COVID-19 spread in Kentucky counties.

Incidence rate is defined by the state as the number of new cases per 100,000 residents on a rolling seven-day average. is calculated by taking the total number of unique cases in each county over the past seven days and dividing it by seven to get a daily average. That daily average is then divided by the U.S. Census Bureau county population and multiplied by 100,000 to get the incidence per 100,000 people.

COVID-19 testing moving to Red Mile

The Lexington neighborhood coronavirus testing program is set to be at The Red Mile this weekend, city officials announced Monday. Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday according to the mayor’s office.

The address is 1200 Red Mile Road. It’s one of several free testing sites available in Lexington this week.

