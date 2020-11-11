Coronavirus
Lexington COVID-19 cases top 100 for the 9th consecutive day. 1 new death reported
Lexington reported 184 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning, which is the second-most the city has had in a single day. The previous mark for the second-most cases was set Tuesday with 183 new cases.
There was also one new death reported. Lexington has reported a total of 12,835 cases, 103 deaths and 741 hospitalizations since the pandemic first reached Lexington in March.
Lexington has had 100 or more cases reported on consecutive days for over a week. The city’s one-day record was reported over the weekend: 236 cases.
The case increases have been felt at the University of Kentucky, where the number of active student cases has surged above its seven-day average. There were 293 active cases among students as of Saturday, while the seven-day average was 220, according to UK’s coronavirus dashboard.
There were 25 UK students in on-campus isolation, while the rest of the active cases were isolating off-campus.
The escalation of cases has occurred across Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday that the statewide positivity rate is nearing 8 percent and reported 2,120 new cases for the day. That was the fifth-most new cases in a single day for the state. There were also 14 new deaths, Beshear said.
