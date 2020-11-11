Kentucky coronavirus record: 2,700 new cases and 14 deaths. Positivity rate above 8%.

Warning that Kentuckians are in “significantly greater danger” of contracting COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,700 new cases of the novel coronavirus across the state on Wednesday — a single-day record.

Beshear, in a video update, didn’t mince words: “This entire state is in danger. COVID-19 is absolutely everywhere.” He begged Kentuckians to “take the pandemic more seriously in order to protect [yourselves]” by heeding state guidance and wearing a mask. Kentucky has now reported 127,344 total cases of the virus.

The state’s positivity rate continues to spike, topping out at 8.12 percent on Wednesday, the highest since May 5. Eighty-five of Kentucky’s 120 counties are in the “red zone,” where community spread is at a critical level. Those counties are supposed to follow state guidance to reduce transmission in their areas by severely restricting individual and group activities. Schools in red counties are advised to temporarily revert to virtual-only learning and athletic events should be postponed, the state has advised.

Taking these steps, he said, “is a must if you want to lessen the impact on your community.”

In K-12 schools, 214 more students and teachers have tested positive, and 727 students and 191 more staff have been asked to quarantine from virus exposure, according to the school coronavirus dashboard. So far this week, nearly 700 students and teachers have contracted the virus, and another 3,254 are quarantined.

Beshear also announced 14 more deaths, raising the death toll to 1,604. Those deaths included a 56-year-old woman from Christian County; a 62-year-old man from Bell County; a 75-year-old man from Magoffin County; a 100-year-old woman from Fayette County; and an 85-year-old woman from Montgomery County.

Eighty-five more people have been hospitalized with the virus since Tuesday, bringing the total number to 1,274. Of those, 297 are in intensive care — 11 more than Wednesday — and 151 are on ventilators, up from 139 the day before.