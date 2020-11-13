Lexington reports 189 new COVID-19 cases. 9 places in the city to get tested for free

Lexington reported 189 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning, the third-most in a single day.

The city’s COVID-19 spread has continuously worsened in recent weeks. The seven-day average for new cases, which has been increasing every week for over a month, has swelled to more than 180.

A statewide surge of cases has pushed more than 90 Kentucky counties into the “red zone,” which means COVID-19 is spreading at a critical rate through a community, as defined by the state Department for Public Health. The spread has brought on a new push for testing.

There are nine free testing sites operating in Lexington.

Southland Christian Church on Richmond Road is open for drive-through testing Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is needed. Bluegrass Comunity and Technical College on Loudon Avenue has drive-through testing during the same hours. No appointment is needed.

The Red Mile on Red Mile Road is temporarily offering free testing through Saturday as part of Lexington’s mobile testing program. The site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. People can drive through or walk up. No appointment required.

The University of Kentucky has testing sites available in two places: One on College Way and another at Eastern State Hospital on Bull Lea Road. Both sites operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are required and can be scheduled at Lexington.wildhealth.com.

Three Lexington urgent care centers on Nicholasville Road, Richmond Road and Nichols Park Drive also offer testing by appointment. Test appointments can be scheduled online.

The Walgreens on Executive Drive is also offering free drive-through testing seven days a week, but appointments are recommended. They can be scheduled online.