‘This is not a drill.’ Kentucky sets Sunday record with 1,449 new COVID-19 cases

With 1,449 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday in Kentucky, the state again broke the record for new cases reported in a week, according to the office of Gov. Andy Beshear.

The new cases also marked the highest number of new cases ever reported on a Sunday, according to Beshear’s office.

“Coronavirus is present in every corner of the commonwealth and it’s spreading at a truly alarming rate,” Beshear said in Sunday’s announcement. “This is not a drill; this is a health emergency that we all need to take seriously. Let’s come together as Team Kentucky to defeat this virus.”

The three deaths reported on Sunday were a 93-year-old woman from Fayette County, and an 84-year-old woman and 85-year-old man from Oldham County, according to Beshear’s office. Since the outbreak began, 1,661 people in Kentucky have died of COVID-19.

As of Sunday afternoon, the positivity rate in Kentucky was 8.88 percent, according to Beshear’s office. There were 1,383 people hospitalized with the illness on Sunday. Of those hospitalized, 330 were in intensive care units with the illness and 156 were on a ventilator.

Beshear asked schools, businesses and residents in counties in the “red zone” to follow the state’s recommendations for reducing new cases this week. The recommendations include allowing people to work from home, ordering take-out instead of eating in restaurants, opting for curbside shopping services and avoiding in-person gatherings altogether.

Counties are considered to be in the “red zone” if they are averaging 25 or more daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, according to the state.

Public health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack reminded Kentuckians to wear a mask and wash hands often.

“Kentucky’s state motto is ‘United We Stand, Divided We Fall.’ This motto has never been more applicable than now, as we fight the most deadly pandemic in over 100 years,” Stack said. “Unless Kentuckians come together, we will continue on this dangerous trajectory with disastrous consequences.”

There were 3,303 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky on Saturday, breaking the record that was set the prior day.

