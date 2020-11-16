‘It’s skyrocketing.’ Lexington reports 460 new COVID-19 cases, breaks city records

Lexington set one-week records for new cases and hospitalizations over the past seven days, according to data from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

The city reported 460 new cases over the weekend, pushing the one-week total to 1,458. There were also nine new hospitalizations reported, which brought the one-week total to 55. It’s the first time Lexington has reported 50 or more hospitalizations in one week.

“It’s skyrocketing, and we’re not alone in this,” Lexington health department spokesman Kevin Hall said. “All throughout Central Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky – throughout Kentucky, this is spreading.”

The 460 new cases included a new one-day record: 265 new cases on Saturday. The city’s case total has climbed to 13,926, meaning it’s likely that the 14,000th case will be reported Tuesday morning.

The current spike of cases – which has escalated the city’s rolling seven-day average to over 200 cases per day – seems to align with Halloween parties, Hall said.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We’re not able to trace anything specifically to parties or gatherings, but it’s very likely part of the increases come from events like that,” Hall said.

The spike has created a greater level of concern for the health department as Thanksgiving looms and families make plans to gather for meals and football watch parties.

In addition to holiday parties, there’s concern that local residents got too relaxed when Lexington hit a COVID-19 plateau in October. The city’s rolling seven-day average has nearly tripled from its lowest point in October.

“People were getting a little too relaxed and celebratory,” Hall said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER