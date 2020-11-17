Lexington infection experts plead: Don’t pass COVID-19 around the Thanksgiving table

Dr. Mark Dougherty doesn’t want to be “the Grinch that stole Thanksgiving,” but he strongly advises a change of plans for families who normally celebrate together. And he’s not the only health expert who feels that way.

Dougherty, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Health Lexington, knows how important Thanksgiving is to some families. His mother is an avid cook, and a Dougherty Thanksgiving often features 40-to-50 people coming and going throughout the day. But his family’s plans are changing, and he hopes others will heed his advice.

“We’re going to see a big surge after Thanksgiving if people don’t take personal responsibility and be more careful,” Mark Dougherty said in a press conference Friday.

This year, the coming and going will be done over Zoom, and the family members will send food to each other.

Dougherty works with his son, Dr. David Dougherty, who’s also an infectious disease specialist. Sticking with a typical Thanksgiving is dangerous as evidence mounts that family and friend gatherings have driven COVID-19 numbers higher in recent months.

“It’s a guarantee for people getting sick at this point,” Mark Dougherty told the Herald-Leader.

Lexington health department was ‘already concerned about Thanksgiving’

Lexington is in the midst of its biggest COVID-19 wave yet. The rolling seven-day average of new cases is over 200, more than double what it was a month ago. The one-day record for new cases has been reset higher several times in the last two weeks. Hospitalizations hit a record high in the city last week.

“We were already concerned about Thanksgiving, but this makes us more worried about those cases,” health department spokesman Kevin Hall said.

Health experts fear that colder weather could keep people inside for the holiday, making it easier for the virus to spread.

Doctors, health officials: Reschedule, re-plan or make Thanksgiving virtual

The father-son doctors said it’s vital that older and at-risk populations remain aware of COVID dangers and stay safe – even if it means declining an invitation to the family dinner this year.

“If younger people are not going to protect the vulnerable and elderly, then the vulnerable and elderly need to protect themselves,” Mark Dougherty said.

While the Doughertys hope other families follow their lead to avoid Thanksgiving COVID-19 exposure, they had advice for families who still want to gather in person.

“Outdoors is always better than indoors,” David Dougherty told the Herald-Leader. The virus is less likely to spread outdoors as long as social distancing and mask guidelines are followed, he said.

Hall echoed the Doughertys and said the health department would recommend only outdoor gatherings.

“Indoor gatherings should not be happening,” he said. “... We’re not saying there won’t be a Thanksgiving, we just need people to follow the guidelines as closely as possible.”

Hall said living in the state Department for Public Health’s “red zone” doesn’t help. COVID-19 spread is at a “critical” rate, and the state has advised against larger gatherings.

“The traditional Thanksgiving dinner that happens in one household doesn’t need to happen this year,” Hall said. He recommended rescheduling the family dinner for a later date as one option to avoid COVID-19 exposure.

University of Kentucky asks students to be careful

Local colleges, like the University of Kentucky, are giving students Thanksgiving breaks next week before final exams. Hall asked college students to keep the pandemic in mind when they’re home for the holidays.

“I know you miss your friends, but this isn’t the time to be gathering and having parties and events with your friends,” he said. “Find some social media apps that allow you to communicate and keep in contact.”

Hall also suggested that college students keep their high-risk family members in mind and plan their time at home accordingly.

UK officials echoed that message in guidance to students. UK asked the campus community to take additional steps to see family members who are higher risk.

“Quarantining for 14 days before departing would be ideal, according to UK medical experts,” the university said in a campus message. “Everyone, however, should remain very focused on reducing any exposures through distancing and masking before they head home.”

UK also asked the campus community members to discuss their plans with family members.

UK offered several additional points of guidance for students and other campus community members:

Get a COVID-19 test before traveling

Get a flu shot

Think carefully about safety precautions while traveling (in airports, on planes, in cars with other people)

With COVID-19 in mind, UK mandated that all its final exams would be virtual this semester. Students aren’t allowed back into residence halls following Thanksgiving break.