Lexington sets a 1-month record for COVID-19 cases in November. It only took 16 days

With 245 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday morning, Lexington broke its September record for new cases in a month.

In a little over half a month, the city accumulated 2,838 new COVID-19 cases, breaking the September full-month record of 2,804 cases. At the current rate of new cases, Lexington is on pace to smash the thresholds for 3,000, 4,000 and 5,000 new cases this month.

October saw a slight decrease in new cases before the current escalation. The city’s rolling seven-day average of new cases has significantly surpassed the 200 threshold.

The Fayette County incidence rate has surged into the 60s, meaning it’s nearly three times worse than the threshold for the state Department for Public Health’s “red zone.” The incidence rate is defined as the average daily number of new cases in a county per 100,000 residents. It’s calculated on a rolling seven-day average.

Any county with an incidence rate of 25 or higher is placed in the state’s red zone. There were 103 Kentucky counties in the red zone as of Monday evening.

Gov. Andy Beshear warned Monday evening that new steps would be taken to try to stop the spread of coronavirus if case numbers didn’t improve by Wednesday. The precautions would be “more targeted” than the steps taken earlier in the year, which included shutdowns of nonessential stores and other businesses.

In addition to 245 new cases, Lexington also reported 14 new hospitalizations Tuesday morning.