KY chief justice orders courts to go virtual after some judges keep their doors open

The Harrison County Judicial Center in Cynthiana on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Harrison County is currently designated as a “red zone,” meaning it has a higher number of COVID-19 cases. swalker@herald-leader.com

Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton Jr. on Friday tightened his COVID-19 restrictions on the state courts because some judges are still holding in-person proceedings in “red zone” counties where virus transmission is pervasive.

Among the virus-related problems in recent days has been a COVID-19 outbreak among employees at the Boyle County courthouse and infections among Daviess County deputy court clerks. Both counties are in red zones, which average more than 25 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents over seven days.

As of Monday, all state courts are limited to remote court proceedings conducted by computer video, and all jury trials are postponed until at least Feb. 1, according to Minton’s new order. Grand juries must be conducted remotely or suspended for the duration.

Minton’s last order, issued Oct. 29, recommended that state courts in red zone counties switch to remote court proceedings to limit the number of people in courthouses. This new order is a mandate, not a recommendation, and it covers all counties, although all but eight counties now fall in a red zone.

“As I’ve said many times over the last few months, one of our guiding truths has been the involuntary nature of most court proceedings,” Minton wrote Friday in a letter to court officials.

“People can choose whether to eat at a restaurant or go shopping, but in most instances they don’t get to choose whether they go to court,” Minton wrote. “We have a responsibility to do all we can to keep people from being exposed to a potentially fatal virus.”

Court officials who previously continued to hold in-person proceedings in red zone counties said they have taken safety precautions such as requiring masks and limiting the number of people who can be in a courtroom.

Chief Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington said he limited courtroom attendance to six people at a time for his criminal docket on Thursday. While he can conduct some tasks by computer, Wethington said, certain proceedings should be held face-to-face, such as sentencing and probation revocation.

There are times when a judge needs to have defendants sign important documents, or he just wants to make sure they understand what is being told to them, Wethington said.

“When I’m sentencing someone and explaining the terms, I want them to look me in the face and know that I mean it,” the judge said.

In some rural parts of Kentucky, with high rates of poverty and mountainous terrain, court officials said many local residents don’t have reliable Internet access at home, so switching to remote court proceedings all but locks them out of the courthouse.

“The population we have here, so many people do not even have computers,” said Floyd Chief District Judge Eric Hall. “When you talk about going to remote operations, we’ve just not been in a position to do that.”

Hall said his courthouse has strictly followed all U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for limiting COVID-19 transmission, restricting how many people can enter the courtroom and how closely to each other they can sit. Masks are worn by everyone, Hall said.

“I think we’ve done as good a job as any person could do and still have in-person contacts,” Hall said. “We’re just kind of holding our breath and hoping we don’t have an outbreak. So far, we’ve been lucky.”

In his letter to court officials, Minton reminded them that Kentucky likely faces a difficult winter with rising numbers of infections and deaths.

“The good news is that a vaccine is on the horizon and we’re starting to see a path out of this deep crisis,” Minton said. “In the meantime, we must continue to ensure justice for the commonwealth while protecting the health of our employees and the public.”

This story will be updated.