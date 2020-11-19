Mayor Gorton hosts memorial Friday for Lexington citizens who have died from COVID

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton will host a memorial service featuring several faith leaders on Friday to commemorate the lives lost in Fayette County to COVID-19.

The memorial, entitled “In Remembrance,” will be in the window of the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center on East Main Street. The memorial will display a candle for each life lost due to the coronavirus. As of Thursday, 106 people from Fayette County have died from the illness since March.

Due to restrictions on crowd size, only invited attendees will be allowed to come to the ceremony. It will be broadcast live at 1 p.m. on Gorton’s Facebook page. People who would like to share information about friends or family members lost to the pandemic are invited to send an email to inremembrance@lexingtonky.gov. Those emails will be shared on social media.

In addition, all houses of worship will ring their bells from 12:45 to 1 p.m. Friday. Downtown lights will light up green on Friday night.

Several faith leaders will participate in the 1 p.m. service including Rev. Richard Gaines, Rabbi David Wirtschafter, Rev. Julie Broderson, Dr. Jamil Farooqui and Rev. Keith G. Tyler Sr.

