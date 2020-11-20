Deaths on the rise: Lexington reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 212 new cases.

Lexington reported three new deaths along with 212 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning.

The city’s coronavirus death toll is now 109. It’s the third consecutive day that Lexington has had at least one new death. There have been five deaths this week, making it the deadliest week since Nov. 1. Lexington’s deaths have largely been in older populations, with 70 of them being 75 or older.

Twenty-three of the deaths were people between 65 and 74. Eight were between 55 and 64. Four were between 45 and 54. Three were between 35 and 44. One was between 25 and 34.

The total number of cases reported since March increased to 14,763. There have been 3,430 new cases reported in November. It’s the first time Lexington has reported 3,000 or more new cases in a month. The 212 new cases were the fifth-most the city reported in a single day. All of the top five days have come since Nov. 7, according to data from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

There were also 14 new hospitalizations reported Friday morning. There have been 52 hospitalizations reported since Monday. The most Lexington has reported in a single week (Monday through Sunday) is 55.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.