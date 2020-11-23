Lexington’s worst week yet: 362 COVID-19 cases in 1 day, a new hospitalization record

Lexington reported 636 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, the most the city has ever had in a weekend.

The new cases included 274 on Saturday and 362 on Sunday, both of which were new one-day records. There were also nine new hospitalizations. No new deaths were reported. The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported record highs for new cases and hospitalizations over the lasts seven days.

The city reports Saturday and Sunday’s cases on Monday. The rest of the week, the previous day’s cases are reported the following morning.

The month of November has already seen record numbers of new cases and hospitalizations for a single month. Deaths had been low this month until a surge in the past week. The Lexington health department was worried that it could be a sign of things to come as cases continue to spike.

“With this surge in cases, the fear is more people will die from COVID-19,” health department spokesman Kevin Hall said Friday.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fayette County’s incidence rate surged past 70 on Sunday. The incidence rate is used by the state Department for Public Health and determines the rate of coronavirus spread in each Kentucky county. An incidence rate of 25 puts a county in the “red zone,” which means there is critical community spread. Lexington’s rate is nearly triple that number.