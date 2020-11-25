Lexington has 247 new COVID-19 cases. University of Kentucky cases eclipse 3,000 total

Lexington reported 247 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Wednesday morning, pushing the city’s total case count beyond 16,000 since the pandemic first reached Kentucky.

The new death increases Lexington’s coronavirus death toll to 113. There have also been 876 total hospitalizations. Twenty of those hospitalizations were newly-reported Wednesday morning.

Lexington had its worst COVID-19 week yet in the week prior to Thanksgiving, and health experts fear a larger COVID-19 spike after families gather indoors for the holidays.

University of Kentucky students, who were once a major contributor to Lexington’s COVID-19 cases, are leaving campus after the last day of classes concluded Tuesday.

UK students have accounted for more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases since the fall semester began, according to the latest available data from the university. That means a little more than 12.5 percent of the on-campus student population contracted COVID-19 during the fall semester.

That’s about 19 percent of all of Lexington’s COVID-19 cases. At one point, the UK student population accounted for more than 20 percent of the city’s total cases.

The university’s case count surged in late September and accounted for more than half of the city’s new cases in a single week at one point. New cases on campus dropped dramatically before beginning to trend upward again at the end of the semester.

UK President Eli Capilouto shared a letter with the campus Tuesday in which he said he was thankful for the efforts of the UK community during the pandemic.

“We have persevered,” he wrote. “We have overcome challenges that were neither expected nor fair. We sought new ways to do our jobs, always putting the needs and success of our community and students first.”

The university will continue reporting new COVID-19 data for the fall semester until the end of this week. Students won’t return to campus for the rest of the semester, as in-person classes weren’t scheduled to resume after Thanksgiving break.