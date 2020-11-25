A day before Thanksgiving, Kentucky adds 3,408 COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,408 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Wednesday and 26 more deaths, lifting the case total to 166,139 and the death toll to 1,835 the day before Thanksgiving.

Wednesday’s new case total is the third highest single-day increase so far in the pandemic.

While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked people not to travel for the holiday, Beshear this week has pleaded with Kentuckians to keep their holiday gatherings small, to eight or fewer people, and to limit those celebrations to no more than two households. As for big gatherings, “this year, we just can’t do that,” he said in a written update. “I’m really disappointed, like all of us are, but protecting my parents, my kids, our neighbors and all of our health care workers has to come first.”

The positivity rate is up slightly to 8.88 percent. There are 1,734 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus in Kentucky — an increase of 76 patients from Tuesday. Of those, 409 are in intensive care, up from 390 yesterday, and 216 are on ventilators, up from 207.

All of Kentucky, except for three counties, is in the “red zone,” where community spread, based on population, is at a critical level. Breckinridge, Cumberland and Menifee counties are in the “orange zone,” where spread is accelerated.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The 26 deaths today included people in their 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s.

New infections are again growing in nursing homes, where 202 more residents and 107 staff have tested positive. There are currently more than 2,800 active cases of the virus among residents and staff in nursing homes across the state.