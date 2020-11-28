‘Vaccines are around the corner.’ Beshear urges persistence, reports 2,437 new cases.

Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday announced 2,437 new cases of COVID-19 across Kentucky and 14 additional deaths, lifting the case total to 174,182 and the death toll to 1,885.

“I know we’re tired. I know many of us are disappointed we couldn’t celebrate Thanksgiving or enjoy Black Friday shopping the way we usually do. But I promise you: we have come so far and we are almost there,” Beshear said in a written update Saturday afternoon.

He urged Kentuckians to support small businesses, but to do safely by shopping online if possible, and if not, by spending limited time in stores with other people, and always wearing a mask and practicing social distance.

“Shopping small supports some of our local businesses that have suffered the most economically as we’ve battled COVID-19,” he said. “Let’s show them we have their backs.”

The positivity rate at the week’s end is back up slightly to 8.95 percent. There are 1,722 people hospitalized with the virus, and of those, 408 are in intensive care and 220 are on ventilators. All but five of Kentucky’s 120 counties remain in the “red zone.” Local leaders in red zone counties have been asked by Beshear to take restrictive steps in their communities to slow down the critical-stage community spread, all of which center on limiting in-person interactions.

Beshear asked that Kentuckians reignite their resolve in collectively fending off the virus until a vaccine is available.

In the meantime, “persistence is key to limiting spread and preventing further COVID-19-related deaths,” said Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner. “Vaccines are around the corner,” and until then, “do not give in to mask fatigue. Wear your masks correctly,” Stack said, reemphasizing that “every Kentuckian has to rise to this great challenge of our times to care for and protect each other” by continuing to take precautions to mitigate spread of the virus.”

Counties reporting the most new positive cases on Saturday were Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Boone, Madison, Kenton and McCracken. The deaths announced Saturday included people in their 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.