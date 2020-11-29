Gov. Beshear announces 2,803 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths in Kentucky Sunday

There were 2,803 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Sunday, along with 11 new deaths, according to the office of Gov. Andy Beshear.

In his announcement Sunday, Beshear also thanked Kentuckian’s who adjusted their Thanksgiving traditions to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“To every family who changed their traditions this year to keep others safe – thank you,” Beshear said. “To our only line health care workers and first responders who have put your own safety at risk during this pandemic – thank you. To our tireless neighbors battling food insecurity and making sure Kentuckians can put dinner on the table, on Thanksgiving and every day – thank you. And to the retail, grocery, logistics and food and beverage professionals who did the right thing to keep yourselves and customers safe this week – thank you.”

The positivity rate as of Sunday was 9.24 percent, and there were 1,709 people currently hospitalized, according to Beshear’s office. Of those currently hospitalized, 407 were in intensive care units and 218 were on a ventilator.

Since the outbreak began in March, 1,896 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19, according to Beshear’s office.

Of the deaths reported Sunday, the youngest was a 60-year-old woman from Hopkins County. Also among the deaths were two men from Caldwell County, an 87-year-old woman from Fulton County, a 61-year-old woman and 90-year-old man from McCracken County and an 88-year-old man from McLean County. Four women died in Warren County, ages 61, 83, 93 and 93, according to Beshear’s office.

“The massive increase of COVID-19 in the commonwealth during November has shattered prior records,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “As we finish the Thanksgiving weekend, we need to show our kindness and caring for each other now more than ever. The spread of the virus is at an all-time high, but science and experience have shown that we are not powerless to shape our future. If we all wear masks, stay six feet away from those outside our home, limit travel and stay home if we are sick, we can put ourselves on a better path, stay safe and suppress COVID-19.”