Lexington reports more than 500 new COVID-19 cases, doubling previous 1-month record

Lexington reported 537 new COVID-19 cases Monday morning, which could be the first indication of a post-Thanksgiving surge of new cases.

The new cases included 334 on Saturday and 239 on Sunday. The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports new cases from Saturday and Sunday on Monday mornings.

It took Lexington four days to jump from 16,000 cases to 17,000 cases, but there were only three days of newly-reported data in that time frame. New cases were not reported on Thanksgiving day because the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department was closed.

A potential surge after the holiday weekend has been feared by local, state and national health experts.

Lexington had already been in a COVID-19 surge all month. With more than 5,900 cases reported, the city’s November cases have doubled the previous one-month case record (2,804 in September).

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Lexington has had 17,239 cases, 915 hospitalizations and 112 deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic first reached Kentucky in March. The city previously reported 113 deaths, but one death has been removed from the count. An investigation is underway to determine if the death was actually caused by COVID-19, according to the local health department.

The University of Kentucky has finished reporting new COVID-19 cases from the fall semester. UK reported 3,107 new student cases from late July up until the beginning of Thanksgiving break last week. Students wound up accounting for about 18 percent of Lexington’s total cases.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

In total, about 13 percent of all on-campus UK students contracted COVID-19 by the end of the on-campus portion of the fall semester. Students still have to take final exam online. UK students won’t return to campus following Thanksgiving break.