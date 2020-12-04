Coronavirus in Lexington: Daily updates on Fayette County’s COVID-19 cases, deaths

Lexington reported 297 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths and 16 new hospitalizations Thursday morning.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been in Lexington for nearly nine months. Since the first case was confirmed on March 8, the city has had 18,101 cases, resulting in 977 hospitalizations and 128 deaths.

Lexington’s coronavirus spread has worsened over time. November saw the most new cases and hospitalizations that the city has ever reported in one month.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has asked local residents to wear a mask while in public, avoid close contact with others, wash their hands often and stay home if sick.

The charts below are based off data from the Lexington health department. The health department releases data from the previous day every morning, and data from the weekend is released on Monday mornings. Some of the data also comes from the state Department for Public Health, which updates its information every evening.

Daily COVID-19 statistics for Lexington

The “incidence rate” is used by the state Department for Public Health and the governor’s office to measure the rate of COVID-19 spread in each Kentucky county.

The incidence rate is considered the rate of new cases per 100,000 residents. It’s calculated by taking the total number of newly reported cases in a county for the past seven days and dividing it by seven to get a rolling seven-day average. That number is divided by the county’s total population and then multiplied by 100,000 to get the average number of new cases per 100,000 residents.

Weekly COVID-19 statistics for Lexington

The rolling seven-day average is used by the local health department to measure the rate of coronavirus spread in Lexington over the past seven days. It’s calculated by taking the total number of newly-reported coronavirus cases over a seven-day period and dividing by seven.

Monthly COVID-19 statistics for Lexington

COVID-19 by age in Lexington

Note: Age breakdowns for cases, hospitalizations and deaths may not add up to the city’s total number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Age information may be delayed when the health department is reporting new data.

COVID-19 in Lexington nursing homes & long-term care facilities

Note: This data comes from the state Department for Public Health, which may lag behind the local health department’s data. Any long-term care facility without positive cases was left off the chart.