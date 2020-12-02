New Kentucky coronavirus deaths hit an all-time high. 37 deaths and 3,601 new cases.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,601 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Wednesday and 37 deaths, making it the deadliest day in the commonwealth for the second day in a row.

Tuesday brought 35 deaths, making it the second deadliest day since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Wednesday’s deaths included people in their 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. Since Sunday, the state has reported 95 coronavirus deaths, which means though this week is only half over, it’s already the fourth deadliest week.

Six of the deaths announced Wednesday were people under the age of 60, the governor said.

“Now is the time where action is necessary and inaction is deadly,” Beshear said. “The [COVID-19] risk to all Americans is at an historic high.”

The rate of Kentuckians testing positive continues to climb, topping out an another historic high Wednesday of 9.62 percent.

Tuesday’s case tally is the sixth highest day overall, for a state case total of 186,765. There are 1,768 people hospitalized with the virus statewide, 427 of whom are in intensive care and 234 are on ventilators.

In nursing homes, there are 141 new infections among residents and 87 among nursing home staff. Fifteen new child care centers have reported at least one case, and there are new positives among 20 staff and 13 kids.

