COVID-19 outbreak grows at Lexington-Fayette County jail. Some inmates on lockdown.

The Lexington-Fayette County Detention Center is dealing with a new COVID-19 outbreak that has infected 317 inmates in the past few weeks, including nearly 180 since Monday.

The new outbreak began in mid-to-late November. The jail announced on Nov. 24 that eight inmates recently tested positive, and inmates housed in the same units were going to be isolated and tested. That round of testing revealed 136 new coronavirus cases, pushing the outbreak total to 144.

The jail announced Monday that it was going to test the entire inmate population. As of Thursday evening, 173 more inmates had tested positive, according to data obtained by the Herald-Leader through a Freedom of Information Act request. The jail was housing 990 inmates as of Monday.

Any inmate who tested positive was isolated and 13 of the jail’s 19 occupied housing units were locked down while the jail tested all of its inmates, Capt. Matt LeMonds said. The jail also postponed court hearings for inmates who tested positive or were isolating with symptoms, LeMonds said. That was affecting three of the housing units as of Wednesday.

“Once we have all results from this round of testing, we hope to resume normal operations as inmates that have tested positive are removed from our general population,” LeMonds said Wednesday. He said more information regarding the jail’s response to the outbreak would be available Friday afternoon.

The 317 new cases are the first since September. The jail had reported a total of 100 positive inmates between March and September. No new cases were reported among inmates in October.

The jail also announced Monday that 12 staff members recently tested positive, and the entire staff would be tested.

As of Dec. 3, none of the inmates or staff members who tested positive had been hospitalized or died, according to data from the Herald-Leader’s Freedom of Information Act request.

Inmate visitation was still suspended due to COVID-19 as of Friday morning. The suspension began on March 10, two days after Lexington’s first coronavirus case was confirmed.