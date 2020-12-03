Lexington COVID-19 cases top 400 in a single day for the first time

Lexington set another one-day case record with 409 new cases reported Thursday morning.

It’s the first time Lexington has topped 400 new cases in a single day. The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department also reported three new deaths.

The new record occurs as health officials anticipated a case spike following Thanksgiving family gatherings.

Lexington has reported 18,101 total cases since the pandemic started. There have been 123 deaths and 961 hospitalizations.

Lexington’s large case increases for the past month have coincided with rapid spread across Kentucky. The state reported back-to-back days of record-setting deaths to go along with high case numbers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It is everywhere at uncontrolled spread, and at these levels could overwhelm the defenses of any communal setting or gathering,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during his COVID-19 update Wednesday.