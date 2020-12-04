Biden asked Fauci to be his chief medical advisor — and he said yes ‘right on the spot’

President-elect Joe Biden said he asked Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, to be his chief medical advisor in the incoming administration.

Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Thursday that he also asked Fauci to stay on as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a role he’s held for 36 years through six presidential administrations.

“I asked him to stay on in the exact same role he’s had for the past several presidents, and I asked him to be a chief medical adviser for me as well, and be part of the Covid team,” Biden said on CNN.

Fauci said on NBC’s “Today” on Friday that he “absolutely” will accept the offer and said yes “right on the spot.”

Fauci and members of Biden’s transition team met Thursday in their first “substantive” conversation of the pandemic, McClatchy News reported.

Fauci told CBS News’s Major Garrett that he’s meeting Biden’s “entire landing team” via Zoom to discuss priorities of the administration and plans for the vaccine.