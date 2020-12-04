As coronavirus cases surge, UK moves public testing to Kroger Field

A healthcare worker administers a COVID-19 test in the parking lot of Southland Christian Church at 2349 Richmond Road in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Testing is available Monday through Friday at Southland from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and no appointment is required. aslitz@herald-leader.com

To meet the demand for more COVID-19 testing capacity in Lexington, the University of Kentucky is moving the location of one of its public drive-through test sites.

Beginning Monday, testing that had previously been offered at College Way, off Alumni Drive, will move to the Blue Lot at Kroger Field, UK said in a news release Friday. The move will allow for six lanes of cars, while the previous location only had two. Cars will enter from Alumni Drive.

UK is also extending the hours at the site, as well as at its other public testing location at Eastern State Hospital at 1350 Bull Lea Road, through the Dec. 30. Both the Eastern State and Kroger Field sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Testing at both locations is free and open to the public.

Appointments are suggested to help reduce wait times, UK said.

“As Kentucky is seeing a surge in positive cases of COVID-19, we want to do our part to test as many people as possible through the end of the year,” UK Police Chief Joe Monroe, who is leading UK’s Emergency Operations Center during the pandemic, said in the release.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Monroe said UK hopes to provide 40,000 tests between both locations this month. Since Aug. 24, more than 40,500 tests have been conducted at the two locations.

The two sites are operated by Wild Health.

Information about other testing sites is available at Lexingtonky.gov/COVID-19/Drive-Thru-Testing.