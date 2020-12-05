With 3,892 new cases Saturday, Kentucky sets new record for most coronavirus cases in a week

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky reported 3,892 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and 23 more deaths, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release.

The positivity rate is 9.8 percent.

“With a day still to go, we have set a new one-week record for highest cases in the commonwealth,” Beshear said in a news release. “We are all sacrificing so much right now; we are all tired – but let’s do what it takes to crush this third surge of cases and defeat this virus once and for all.”

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on Saturday morning reported 227 new cases of coronavirus and one more death, bringing the total deaths among Lexington residents to 129.

The deaths reported Saturday brought the total statewide to 2,062 lives lost and included a 55-year-old man from Fayette County, according to Beshear’s news release.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As of Saturday, 1,731 were people hospitalized with the virus in Kentucky, including 401 in intensive care. There were 226 people on a ventilator.

“The imminent arrival of COVID-19 vaccines is a monumental scientific accomplishment offering great hope that this devastating pandemic can at last be ended,” Kentucky’s public health commissioner, Dr. Steven Stack, said in the release. “Initially, though, very limited quantities of vaccine coupled with complicated and changing distribution logistics mean not everyone can have access at the very start. It’s essential that everyone work together and know that all Kentuckians will be given access as rapidly as vaccine supplies, shipping, storage, and handling limitations allow. There is a bright light of hope ahead; let’s all support each other as we look forward to better days soon.”