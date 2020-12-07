New Kentucky COVID-19 cases dip below two prior Mondays. 1,972 cases and 10 deaths.

As he tentatively announced more shipments of coronavirus vaccines to Kentucky later this month, Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday reported 1,972 new cases of COVID-19 across Kentucky and 10 additional deaths.

Beshear said it was the lowest increase on a Monday in three weeks.

Last week was the deadliest week so far for COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky, and it also brought record numbers of new infections. Still, the rate of growth appears to be leveling off, which Beshear said may be an early sign that spread of the virus is slowing. ”If that’s the case. . . that’s really good news,” he said, noting that Kentucky could still face a surge of cases attributable to Thanksgiving.

On Monday, the positivity rate had dropped slightly to 9.60 percent. There are 1,700 people hospitalized with the virus, 410 of whom are in intensive care and 210 are on ventilators.

Kentucky’s coronavirus death toll surpassed 2,000 last week, and earlier on Monday, Beshear observed a wreath laying ceremony outside the Capitol to honor those who have died. At least 2,082 people have died, and the total number of cases statewide has reached 202,592.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Two coronavirus vaccines, from Pfizer and Moderna, are awaiting emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this Thursday. Once that happens, Kentucky expects to get its first shipment of about 38,000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine later this week or early next. Beshear on Monday announced the state may receive another 76,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine during the week of Christmas, and another near 34,000 the week after.

This story will be updated.