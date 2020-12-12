With first vaccine shipment headed to KY, 3,558 new cases of COVID-19 are reported

Health care workers test people for COVID-19 at the Wild Health testing site in the Kroger Field parking lot at the University of Kentucky in Lexington on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. The drive-thru testing site for the novel coronavirus is located in the Blue Lot. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Kentucky should receive its first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine early in the coming week, Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday as he reported 3,558 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 more deaths as a result of the virus.

“Late yesterday, the FDA approved Pfizer’s vaccine for COVID-19,” Beshear said in a news release. “That’s great news, but it will still be some time before everyone can get vaccinated and we have to stay vigilant until that time.

“It is morally imperative that we get the vaccine to the most vulnerable Kentuckians first, and that is why we are starting with our long-term care facilities and front-line health care workers.”

There were 207 new cases of coronavirus and two additional deaths reported in Lexington, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department said Saturday morning. The health department reports cases from the previous day each morning. Cases from Saturday and Sunday are reported on Monday mornings.

The new deaths reported Saturday brought the total COVID-19-related deaths in Lexington to 143.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The deaths reported by the state Saturday included a 49-year-old Fayette County man and an 89-year-old Fayette County woman.

The 24 additional deaths bring the statewide death toll related to coronavirus to 2,192.

As of Saturday, 1,711 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 423 in intensive care and 199 on ventilators.