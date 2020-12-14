‘Have to continue fighting.’ Lexington COVID-19 cases steady at near-record numbers

After seven consecutive weeks of constantly-increasing COVID-19 cases, Lexington has seen new cases level off in recent weeks. But new cases are still three times higher than they were two months ago, and the number of residents hospitalized remains near record levels.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 287 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend — 149 on Saturday and 138 on Sunday. There were 12 new hospitalizations and zero new deaths reported.

The city’s rolling seven-day average of new cases decreased slightly compared to the previous week, and Fayette County’s daily incidence rate hit its lowest point Saturday in over two weeks. The incidence rate is a measure used by the state to determine the rate of COVID-19 spread in each Kentucky county. It calculates a rolling seven-day average of new cases in a county each day per 100,000 residents.

Lexington’s incidence rate as of Saturday was 71.8. The threshold for the “red zone,” which is the highest level of spread the state designates, is 25. Lexington has been over the red zone threshold every day since Oct. 28.

“Any days the positive cases are down from the 300-400 from late November/early December is a good thing,” said Kevin Hall, spokesman for the Lexington health department. “But ‘down’ is relative — these are still much higher counts than in the summer and even 2-3 times what they were in October.”

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Health officials feared a spike of new cases after Thanksgiving, but it may not have materialized. Hall said the health department couldn’t yet be certain what was keeping the numbers relatively consistent.

Meanwhile, the number of Lexington residents hospitalized with COVID-19 hit an all-time high on multiple occasions last week, according to Lexington-Fayette County Health Department officials. There were still more than 100 local residents hospitalized with the virus Monday morning.

“We have to continue fighting this virus together,” Hall said.

There have been 11 new deaths reported so far in December, which is on track to be one of Lexington’s deadliest months. November has been the deadliest months thus far, with 31 fatal coronavirus cases reported.

Lexington has reported 20,673 cases, 143 deaths and 1,086 hospitalizations since the pandemic first hit in March.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Where to get a COVID-19 test in Lexington this week

There are more than 20 testing sites operating in Lexington this week, though some are only open on certain days.

Southland Christian Church, 2349 Richmond Road. Drive-through only, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 400 Loudon Avenue. Drive-through only, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russel Cave Road, drive-through or walk-up, Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments can be scheduled for tests at the following sites.

Keeneland, 4201 Versailles Road. Drive-through only, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments: doineedacovid19test.com.

Lexington Urgent Care centers, 1701 Nicholasville Road, 3101 Richmond Road, 4097 Nichols Park Drive. Appointments: urgentcareofky.com.

Walgreens, 110 Town Centre Drive, drive-through only. Appointments: walgreens.com/coronavirus.

University of Kentucky, Kroger Field, drive-through only, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments: lexington.wildhealth.com.

Eastern State Hospital, 1350 Bull Lea Road, drive-through only, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments: lexington.wildhealth.com.

Lexington residents can also call their local Kroger Little Clinic for testing appointments.

1600 Leestown Road - (859) 259-4890

3101 Richmond Road - (859) 268-9866

4101 Tates Creek Road - (859) 977-2008

3175 Beaumont Center Parkway - (859) 219-5152

1650 Bryan Station Road - (859) 977-2096

Medix DX Labs also offers testing by appointment at five locations in Lexington: 3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, 3180 Richmond Road, 120 Malabu Drive, 3801 Mall Road (Dick’s Sporting Goods Parking Lot) and 161 Lexington Green Circle (Lexington Green Parking Lot). Appointments can be scheduled at medixdx.com.

CVS offers testing at 118 New Circle Road and 2000 Harrodsburg Road. Appointments can be scheduled on cvs.com.

Redding Drug at 431 Redding Road also offers testing Monday through Saturday. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (859) 475-1973.