These health care workers received the first Pfizer coronavirus vaccines in Kentucky

The first COVID-19 vaccines landed in Kentucky on Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced. Provided by the Office of Gov. Andy Beshear

Five University of Louisville frontline health care workers made history Monday morning by becoming the first people in Kentucky to receive a vaccine to protect against the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Jason Smith, trauma surgeon and chief medical officer for University of Louisville Health, was the first to receive the vaccine.

The doses were administered on campus, less than a day after planes carrying roughly 38,000 vials of the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine landed in Louisville. This coronavirus vaccine was the first in the country to be approved for emergency use over the weekend by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and almost immediately, trucks and planes with hundreds of thousands of doses in tow departed for different states around the country.

Gov. Andy Beshear, speaking before the shots were administered, called it “a historic day, a day that we have hoped and prayed for for over nine months of sacrifice, pain and loss.” Monday marks “the true beginning of the end of this pandemic,” he said.

Later Monday, Beshear said some frontline health care workers at Baptist Health Lexington and the Medical Center at Bowling Green will also receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The booster, or second dose, should arrive within the next three weeks, Beshear said.

This is just the first shipment of vaccine doses to Kentucky. If the FDA grants the same emergency authorization to Moderna, Beshear said the state can expect as many as 150,000 doses by the end of the month.

As the five frontline health care staff received their doses Monday, more than 12,500 doses of the vaccine were being transported to 11 regional hospitals around Kentucky, including UK HealthCare in Lexington and Norton Healthcare in Louisville. Over 25,000 doses are being distributed to CVS and Walgreens, which will adminster them in nursing homes.

Vaccinations of nursing home staff and residents are expected to begin December 21, Beshear said. The goal is to inoculate all long-term care populations in two months, before the beginning of March.

“The arrival of this vaccine represents home for the community and a significant step forward in the arsenal to protect us from this virus,” said UofL Chief Executive Officer Tom Miller.

This story will be updated.

